Tigers prepare for their Main course

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley expects a tough first test in the NCEL Premier at Sandy Lane on Saturday but wants to get off to a ‘flyer’.

The Tigers entertain near neighbours Maltby Main, who have also brought in a new management team since last season and made headlines with the capture of ex Premier League keeper Paddy Kenny.

Worksop Town manager, Ryan Hindley.

The 39-year-old former Sheffield United and Leeds man could be in line for an appearance against Worksop in the league opener.

Main have also picked up Liam Flint from Parkgate and signed Steven McDonnell from Worksop.

Hindley says Maltby will pose a number of different challenges.

“There has been a change during the summer for these guys and a good experienced team have come in and made some really shrewd signings over the last couple of days especially,” he said.

“We’re expecting a really tough game this afternoon, Maltby are a team that can be physical but can also play and hurt you with the experience they have.

“We know we are going to have to be at our very best to get something from the game.”

Having exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle last weekend at the hands of Hinckley, Hindley wants his men to put into place the things they’ve rehearsed on the training pitch.

And he’s keen to start the league campaign in style.

“I remain disappointed in certain things such as the loss of players through injuries and suspension,” he said.

“However, I’m not here to make excuses I’m here to win football matches and I’m hopeful we can put on a performance.

“We’d really like to see things come together that we’ve worked on during the week, it’s the first game of the season and it’s our bread and butter, this is the thing I’ll be judged on and the players likewise.

“It is key we get our season off to a flyer, we have a really tough first month ahead of us and not many will be tougher than this one today.

“The lads remain in good spirits, we’re looking fit and sharp and we were able to welcome one or two back into the squad this week.”

The Tigers gaffer also has a message for the club’s fanbase.

“Get behind the boys again, I must say the fans were absolutely outstanding on Saturday and I encourage more of the same, let’s hope for a positive result.”