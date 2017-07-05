They don’t make ‘em like Dane Whitehouse any more - ask any Sheffield United fan

Twenty years ago today: loyal midfielder Dane Whitehouse rejected a £1.5m move to stay with Sheffield United.

Caretaker manager Nigel Spackman said they had been ‘honour bound’ to inform the 27-year-old of the offer.

“He’s such a Blades fanatic he refused even to go for talks with the (undisclosed) club.

He made it plain he wants to be with us when we get into the Premiership.

“He could have made himself a lot of money.

“But he didn’t hesitate, he simply insisted United were the only club for him...and that is what I wanted to hear.”

Blades V Palace,Wembley, Dane Whitehouse gets stuck in..

Whitehouse was certainly a one-club man - you don’t see that very much these days.

The Bramall Lane crowd favourite served United for 13 years between 1987 and 2000, making 275 appearances and scoring 50 goals before suffering a serious knee injury at the feet of Port Vale’s Gareth Ainsworth - the wound eventually forcing him to retire.