Sunderland boss Simon Grayson takes inspiration from Sheffield United after defeat to Blades

Simon Grayson, the Sunderland manager, has insisted Sheffield United’s League One title triumph last term can inspire his own team following the Wearside club’s miserable start to the new Championship season.

Speaking after Saturday’s meeting with United, which Chris Wilder’s side won 2-1, Grayson admitted confidence is still a major issue at the Stadium of Light after being relegated from the top-flight four months ago.

“Of course things can change round over a short period of time and a long period,” he said. “There have been big clubs who’ve struggled in the past in different divisions, Sheffield United are one of those. What you saw today was a team carrying their momentum of confidence and belief, that winning mentality.”

Clayton Donaldson scored twice on his Blades debut to help United to their first away win of the season, while the Black Cats have not won on their home ground for eight months.