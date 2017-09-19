Steel City Derby: Remember when Sheffield United's Stefan Scougall was sumo-wrestled to the ground and didn't get a penalty? You'll see that referee on Sunday

This Sunday's referee for the Steel City Derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United has been revealed ...and the name might ring a bell with Blades fans.

Experienced whistler Simon Hooper is the man charged with keeping the peace in what will surely be a tempestuous battle at Hillsborough on Sunday.

And for United fans, their memory of the official will not likely be a happy one.

Three years ago next month the Blades traveled to Valley Parade to take on and eventually beat Bradford City in League One, but the 2-0 result wasn't the most noteworthy event of the day.

Just after the break, a strong run from midfielder Stefan Scougall took him into the box, where he was held up by Rory McArdle. The Sheffield-born, one-time Owls defender, won the ball with his challenge then decided that wasn't enough and picked up the diminutive midfielder and slammed him to the ground in a move that would have had The Undertaker applauding.

A penalty looked a certainty, however referee Hooper appeared to feel the challenge was fair and waved play on.

Hooper has taken charge of eight games so far this season, six in the Championship and two in the Carabao Cup - none of them involving either Wednesday or United and his latest came at Oakwell on Saturday for Barnsley's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Hooper has dished out 20 yellow cards and two reds in those matches.

Last season he was the man in the middle during the infamous Huddersfield v Leeds United encounter at the John Smith's Stadium which saw managers David Wagner and Garry Monk sent off after an altercation on the sidelines. Hooper also refereed the League One Play-Off Final between Bradford and Millwall.

His last Wednesday match was the 0-0 draw with Wolves on January 2 while for United, he was in charge for the 2-1 win over MK Dons at Bramall Lane in October last year.