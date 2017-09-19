Steel City Derby: Historical stats behind the first Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash in five years

The key stats ahead of the Steel City derby make for interesting reading, even if they do little to separate both teams.

It’ll be the 27th time the pair have met in English football’s second-tier, and the first time since April 2010.

The vast majority – 84 – of previous clashes took place in the top-tier, a reminder of past glories.

Meanwhile, tier three has hosted the fixture on just four occasions – another reminder, but of darker times.

Hillsborough hosts the first of two battles this season, where Wednesday have historically made the home advantage count.

They’ve won ten of the last 20 meetings at S6 and drawn seven more, losing just three times.

United haven’t won in their previous four visits, either.

But exercise some caution – most of these fixtures took place pre-millennium and go back as far as 1966, a different era. Also, many clashes this side of 2000 occurred in the noughties, which is still some time ago.

United go into the game with an impressive away record in recent times. The Blades have won 12 of their last 20 on the road, and half of these victories have been by two or more goals.

They’ve lost just three times across this period, too, although two of these defeats have come in their four away games to date this season.

Wednesday themselves are in good shape. They currently shade the Blades on goal difference in the form table, based on the last six matches.

The Owls haven’t lost across this period, picking up three wins in the process. Meanwhile, United have more wins to their name, but they’ve been beaten more times.

Wednesday are equally as strong at home as the Blades are on the road right now, having won 12 of their last 20 at Hillsborough.

They’ve lost just four times on their own patch during this time and are unbeaten in their four home fixtures to date this season.

However, at present they trail their neighbours in the most important table, sitting two points behind Chris Wilder and Co. But, one result could change that.

As far as goals for and against is concerned, it’s another even picture. While Carvalhal’s men have scored two more goals than United to date, the Blades have a stronger defence, having conceded one less goal and kept two more clean sheets.