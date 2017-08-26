STATS: Billy Sharp continues remarkable run of goals in Sheffield United's 3-1 victory over Derby

Skipper Billy Sharp continued his remarkable run of goals in Sheffield United's 3-1 victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Sharp, the United skipper, scored twice as Chris Wilder's side recorded their third, but most impressive, victory of the Championship season after winning the League One title last term.

Sharp's brace took his tally this season to four, after winners against Brentford and Barnsley, and as the stats compiled by Twitter user Goodbrand Stats show, the striker is in unbelievable form; with 22 goals in his last 30 games, 29 in his last 39 and 48 in his last 75.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 3, Derby County 1



Sharp, of course, scored 30 goals last season as United won the title, with 100 points.