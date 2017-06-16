South Yorkshire ex-pros set for Reds v Blues charity football battle

The annual Reds v Blues charity match will take place tomorrow at Hillsborough Arena.

Lee Peacock, Matt Hamshaw, Mark Barnard, Jason Price, Ryan Rhodes, JP McGovern will be among a host of former players and local personalities who will pull on their boots again for a good cause.

The charity set to benefit this year is the Royal British Legion (Stannington).

There will also be a well-known whistler keeping everyone in check.

"This is not a friendly charity match like most are," said Darren Clapham, who organises the event with his wife Lucy. "Once on pitch it gets serious as there's the LC Cup tO Play for, so as always we need a top ref and former Premier League official Uriah Rennie always enjoys doing this."

A whole day of activities are planned, aside from the match, with the event beginning at 11am with Bouncy castles, mini kids fair, Snack bar, army cadets match, fans match, tug of war . and this all leads onto the big main match at 3pm.

Darren adds: "I cant praise the ex-pros enough and the guests that show their support. Among the guests this year we have Owls legend Terry Curran and former Miss South Yorkshire Miss Charlotte Lister.

"As always this is hard work to organise, but it is worth it when we know that a good amount will be raised after event. Every penny raised goes straight to charity. This year we picked Royal British Legion - a great cause and one I'm sure many have respect for."

Reds v Blues Charity Football Event, Saturday June 17 at 11am to 6pm. £1 entry, a'll proceeds on the day go to Royal British Legion.