Shefield United: Blades receive David Brooks boost with Everton 'not poised to make bid' for young England star

Everton are not poised to submit a bid for Sheffield United's David Brooks, The Star understands.

Brooks has been linked with a move to Goodison Park in recent weeks after impressing for England at the Toulon Tournament.

But sources at the Premier League club today denied they have prepared an approach for the teenager, expressing frustration at how comments made by a member of their coaching staff have been misconstrued.

Brooks had been set to join Chesterfield on loan earlier this week before United aborted those plans following his displays in France.

Although several top-flight sides are aware of his potential, including Everton, the Liverpudlians are thought to be prioritising other targets at present.