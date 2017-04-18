Sheffield United: Wilder urges players to eat, drink and be merry after title triumph

Chris Wilder has revealed his title winning players were granted permission to indulge themselves before thumping Bradford City in a one-sided Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.

Forty-eight hours after being crowned League One champions, Sheffield United celebrated the occasion by dispatching Stuart McCall’s side 3-0 and taking another step towards reaching the 100 point landmark.

Wilder, describing their performance as “outstanding,” admitted: “That first half was up there in terms of our best this season.

“And when you consider the boys have been on it for three or four days. I said ‘go for it’.

“You have to. Plus, I have been on it, too. And will continue to do so.

“I have just said to the boys in the dressing room: ‘Sports science is out the window for the next two or three days - eat and drink what you want because you deserve it’.

“They will be back at it on Thursday.”

Goals from Leon Clarke (2) and Billy Sharp, his 27th since August and 199th career strike, saw United stretch their lead over second-placed Bolton Wanderers to 15 points ahead of this weekend’s visit to MK Dons.

Wilder’s team, who have won 28 and drawn 10 of their 44 matches so far this term, were given a guard of honour by the visitors before kick-off and the United manager admitted: “I have a lot of respect for Bradford City with my connections there.

“Personally, I hope they join us in the Championship next season (through the play-offs). They are a class act.

“I got a couple of bottles of champagne from their chairman and (chief executive) James Mason. I am thankful of that.

“And Stuart giving us the guard of honour was nothing I didn’t expect.

“It is a class club and their supporters deserve to go up.

“I am sure they will have a right good go at it in the next three or four weeks.”

“Full credit to them, they never gave it up,” Wilder added.

““I felt we showed a different side to us in the second half.

We sat in and allowed them to come on. We have beaten an excellent side.”