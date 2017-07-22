Sheffield United: Wilder to step up keeper hunt after Simon Moore injury blow + John Lundstram update

Chris Wilder admits he will be forced to step-up his search for a new goalkeeper after Simon Moore sustained a potentially serious injury during last night’s friendly at Rotherham.

The Sheffield United manager confirmed Moore is scheduled to undergo a scan on his knee over weekend as Bramall Lane’s medical staff attempt to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Although youngster Jake Eastwood impressed after replacing the 27-year-old, Wilder acknowledged United’s lack of experienced cover is a cause for concern following George Long’s loan move to AFC Wimbledon.

“What happened to Simon is worrying,” Wilder, who confirmed a fee has been agreed for Oxford midfielder John Lundstram, said. “It’s too early to know exactly what the problem is or for how long he might be out but yes, it’s not good news.

“He’s telling us he can feel something at the back of his knee so we’ll just have to see.

“Simon is a brave lad so to see him stay down like that wasn’t good.”

“We were looking to bring someone in there anyway,” Wilder added.

“Even more so now. I thought Jake did great, that will do him the power of good and he acquitted himself well and showed what a talent he is.

“But going into a Championship season, which is only a fortnight away now, we need something more and he understands that.”

Moore appeared to land awkwardly as he made a routine clearance during the opening period of a match United went on to win 2-1.

Wilder, meanwhile, expects Lundstram to become his sixth signing of the close season after the former England youth international revealed he wants to move north.

“The lad has made his feelings known,” Wilder said.

“It’s gone upstairs now. The people up there are sorting the bits and pieces out.”