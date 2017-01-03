Sheffield United: Wilder opens door for Marc McNulty to have role in Blades’ promotion chase

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed Marc McNulty will be granted an opportunity to resurrect his career at Bramall Lane after terminating the centre-forward’s loan with Bradford City.

McNulty was an unused substitute as United, missing Leon Clarke through injury, extended their lead at the top of the table to three points by beating Bury 3-1 yesterday.

United celebrate Kieron Freeman's goal in the win at Bury

But Wilder, who allowed McNulty to sign a supposedly season long agreement with Stuart McCall’s side five months ago, confirmed: “It’s up to him, I know I’d want to play in this team.

“I know if I was a player that I’d want to be a part of it.

“There’s potentially a fantastic time ahead of us, certainly a very exciting time and second half to the season.

“It’s important we bring that quality in.”

McNulty, who joined United from Livingston in May 2014, made 16 appearances for City during his spell at Valley Parade.

As The Star revealed before the visit to Gigg Lane, Wilder and his coaching staff had already discussed the possibility of triggering a break clause in the deal which took the player to West Yorkshire before an injury to Leon Clarke forced their hand.

Wilder, who is also considering a move for Manchester United youngster Joe Riley, added: “I’ve said this to him, there will be an opportunity for Sparky.

“I always thought it was a bit of the learning curve for him at the start (of the season) with the transfer window being what it is.

“He’s not back here to make the numbers up.

“Yes, we have to look after ourselves as a club and make sure the numbers are right.

“But he’ll get his chance.

“Marc, I’ve spoken to him and he’s been positive after coming back in.”