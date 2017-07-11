Sheffield United: Wilder insists he can live Premier League dream with the Blades

Chris Wilder is convinced he can realise his top-flight ambitions at Bramall Lane.

Wilder, who led Sheffield United to promotion last season, was speaking after co-owner Kevin McCabe predicted he would serve as the League One title-winners’ manager for “a very long time.”

“I’m loyal to every owner I’ve worked for,” Wilder, who recently agreed to extend his contract, said.

“But this is my club and I am ambitious.

“I want to work at the highest level. Why wouldn’t I? My players are the same.

“But can I realise those ambitions here? Absolutely.

“But I can’t sit here and say I’ll be here for 20 years because things happen.

“Things happen we can’t control.”

“I want to manage there, the same as everybody else in my position,” Wilder added.

“Every footballer wants to play up there as well. What’s the point in pretending otherwise.

The aim, in time, is to do it here. Without a shadow of a doubt.”

Wilder, a lifelong United supporter and former player, flew-out with the rest of his squad for warm-weather training in Spain last night.

They are scheduled to return home following Friday’s friendly against Malaga before travelling to neighbours Chesterfield next week.

Wilder, who has signed five players since leading United back into the Championship, reaffirmed his commitment to the club after announcing he had reached agreement about the terms of a new deal nearly a fortnight ago.

Elaborating further on the reasons behind his decision, Wilder said: “I’ve never made any secret about how proud I am to be Sheffield United manager, about what it means to me, my family and my pals too.

“I’m not one to talk about ‘projects’ and ‘10 year plans’ because, ultimately, you’ve got to win football matches.

“But, like I say, this is my club.

“I’ll be giving everything next season and I’m fortunate to have a group of people around me who you know are going to be doing to same.”

