Sheffield United: Why The Blades were blameless for striker’s transfer delay

James Hanson’s move to Sheffield United was delayed by a procedural issue with his medical, The Star has learnt.

Despite training with Chris Wilder’s side on Monday morning, the former Bradford City centre-forward missed Tuesday’s game against Fleetwood Town because the paperwork required to process his transfer was not submitted before the relevant deadline.

Absolving officials at Bramall Lane of any responsibility for the hold-up, Wilder said: “It was a medical issue, he had to have a heart scan because he’s not had one at his previous club. It’s FA regulations and that’s what’s taken the time. We’ve looked at our procedures and we couldn’t have done any more.”

Hanson, together with fellow new signing Jay O’Shea, is now expected to make his United debut when AFC Wimbledon visit Bramall Lane next month. O’Shea also sat-out the 2-0 defeat by Fleetwood; a result which could see Wilder’s side replaced at the top of the League One table by Scunthorpe this weekend.

“There was lots of to-ing and fro-ing with Chesterfield but it (O’Shea’s loan) just wasn’t done in time,” Wilder said. With James, he had to get his medical done. It’s not just a case of stepping into a hospital and getting everything sorted out. It’s a little bit more complicated than that.”

James Hanson has now joined Sheffield United.Picture by Simon Hulme