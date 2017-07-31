Sheffield United: Why Eastleigh friendly victory could set Blades up for Championship tilt

Friday night, swirling rain, over 200 miles away from Bramall Lane.

On paper, Sheffield United’s final pre-season friendly at Eastleigh last week was a forgettable affair.

But, after a debut for goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, a stunning, sweet strike from Dan Lafferty and a 3-2 victory to round off a six-wins-from-six pre-season campaign, Blades manager Chris Wilder declared it an entirely worthwhile outing as his side prepare for their Championship opener against Brentford this weekend.

“Eastleigh were exactly as we knew they would be,” Wilder said.

“They’ve got a lot of good players in their team, good people on the management and coaching side, and they didn’t want to lose.

“They’ve got lots of league players in there and they wanted to show it against us. The conditions were difficult, the pitch was a bit spongy because it’s just been relayed and they were really competitive.

Jamal Blackman of Sheffield Utd

“It was a really good work out for us. We wish them all the best for the new season coming up, and I’m sure they’ll do well.”

Wilder’s immediate focus, however, is on Dean Smith’s side as they prepare to visit Bramall Lane for the first time since April 2014.

Blackman is in pole position to start against Dean Smith’s side, with Simon Moore injured. Youngster Jake Eastwood, who impressed in friendlies against Rotherham and Stoke in Moore’s absence, is expected to be on the bench - possibly alongside John Lundstram, who completed his move from Oxford United last week and also made his debut at Eastleigh.

“Jamal, like I said when he signed, was our first choice all the way through,” Wilder added.

“The same goes for John, in that role and position, too. He probably tried to force it a little bit [at Eastleigh] but that’s understandable.

“Most people, in that situation, would be the same. We think they’ve both got what it takes and will do well.”