Sheffield United: Why Bramall Lane’s new arrivals should brace themselves for a shock

Sheffield United’s latest signings could be in for a shock when Chris Wilder’s squad begins preparing for the new season this morning after Chris Wilder insisted he will not relax the club’s no-holds-barred training programme.

Wilder’s exacting methods were credited with helping United lift the League One title last term and, speaking ahead of August 5th’s opener against Brentford, the 49-year-old revealed nothing is set to change behind the scenes.

“I’m a big believer in the idea that you play as you train,” Wilder, who has added four players, including Ched Evans and Enda Stevens, to his roster, said. “The intensity levels were really high last year and that’s something we’ll be doing again.

“We don’t do anything stupid and we use the technology, to help us get the best out of them, as well. But we also work really hard in the week. If things aren’t up to speed then we let them know.”

United’s preparations for the 2017/18 campaign begin later this morning when a selection of first team players report to Shirecliffe for tests. Another batch are due to be assessed tomorrow before training proper begins next week.

Although Wilder has been loath to comment on goings-on elsewhere - “There’s plenty of different ways to do things,” he commented earlier this year - the United manager has admitted Samir Carruthers found it difficult to adjust to the regime at Bramall Lane after arriving from MK Dons in January.

Ched Evans has returned to Bramall Lane from Chesterfield

“It’s not a criticism of anybody,” Wilder said. “But we do things a little bit differently here to what he was perhaps used to. It’s only natural that takes a bit of time to get used to.”