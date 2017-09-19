Sheffield United: Why Blades may miss some players for Steel City derby - but won't be low on passion

Injury-hit Sheffield United may head to Hillsborough on Sunday shorn of players - but will not be short on passion for the derby against Wednesday, skipper Billy Sharp has pledged.

Sharp is one of five United strikers who missed Saturday’s defeat at home to Norwich through injury while the sixth, Ched Evans, played despite being being only 50 to 60 per cent fit.

And while United fans are hoping Sharp, Clayton Donaldson and Leon Clarke recover in time for the trip to their arch-rivals, their captain insists that whatever team boss Chris Wilder fields on Sunday, one thing is guaranteed.

“Whatever team is selected will know how much the game means,” Sharp told Radio Sheffield.

“We’ll work on things this week that we will work on all season, but there’s other situations to deal with; a big crowd, a lot of noise, keeping discipline.

“Both sets of players will show their fans that they really want to win the game. Wednesday will be confident of winning the game, but so will we - we’ve had a decent start and we’re happy with how we’re playing.

“Next Sunday, we just have to make sure we perform like we have done all season and put on a performance for our fans.”

Sharp did appear on Radio Sheffield as a co-commentator on Sunday, when his old clubs Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United clashed at the Keepmoat, and previewed the eagerly-anticipated 128th competitive meeting between the Steel City’s two sides at half-time.

United go into the clash two points ahead of their bitter rivals in the formative Championship table and victory in the derby would give Blades boss Wilder, a lifelong United fan, an unbeatable birthday weekend after he turns 50 on Saturday.

“From the first day he came to the club, the gaffer has made it clear what he wants and how he wants us to play,” Sharp added, “and the boys have taken it on board.

“We’re getting stronger as a team and can get better game by game, which is what the staff are drilling into us.

“We’re reasonably happy with our start to the season; we knew we’d take momentum, belief and confidence from winning the league last season but the first six games of the season were important for us.

“If we didn’t start well, there’d be a bit of doubt. But we did. We’ve shown we can compete, and now we have to keep grinding away and get the results our club needs.”

Meanwhile, Simon Moore made his first appearance since his knee injury yesterday. The goalkeeper, who picked up the injury in pre-season, played 90 minutes for United’s U23s in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall at Bramall Lane.

