Sheffield United: Which Blades star says dosh will never beat desire?

Sheffield United’s decision to focus on signing players with something to prove can help them debunk the theory that spending money is the only route to Championship success, a senior member of Chris Wilder’s squad has claimed.

Defender Chris Basham was speaking after signing a new contract with the League One champions, which could keep him at Bramall Lane until 2020.

“Ever since I’ve been watching this division, ever since I was last in it, you always see the hard working teams do well,” Basham, previously of Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool, said. “Watford, Burnley, Blackpool when I was there, there was no out-standing player. Huddersfield and also Brighton as well. They had money towards the end but they were together.”

United have signed five players, including Ched Evans and Enda Stevens, since gaining promotion.

“It takes impact off the bench in this league because there are some clubs spending £10m or £15m on players,” Basham added. “But we’re not doing that. We’re willing to bring good lads in who are ready to work hard, who are ready to prove themselves to the division and the world.”