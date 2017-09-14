Sheffield United: 'We're just enjoying life in the Championship' admits Blades boss

Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United side are embracing the pressure of the Championship after climbing to third following their latest victory on Tuesday evening.

On-loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner on his debut at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, as Wilder's Blades recorded their fourth successive league win.

And the United boss, whose side face Norwich at Bramall Lane on Saturday, admitted: "We're just enjoying it.

"If we're not together as a group, then we don't see pressure like that out. Credit to the opposition; if they put other Championship teams like that, they'll get results.

"If you don't defend right and have the desire to stick your head in, do the horrible nasty parts of the game, then you don't get results.

"We've let in late goals in the last two games. So we needed a clean sheet as well."