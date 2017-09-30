Sheffield United: 'We could have had more goals' insists Forest boss after Blades win

Mark Warburton admitted it was a vital three points for Nottingham Forest on a day when they did not deliver their best performance, but still managed to end a frustrating run of form with a 2-1 success over high-flying Sheffield United.

Forest had lost three Championship games on the bounce, but headed into the international break in positive mood, after goals from Jason Cummings and Kieran Dowell helped them claw their way back from behind following John Lundstram's second-minute opener for the Blades.

The Reds had played well against Fulham in midweek, but ended up losing and Warburton admitted his side had not played as well against United either, but praised them for showing the character to grind out a much-needed victory at the City Ground.

"It is a vital three points because of the recent run of results - and I mean results, not performances. I could sense the tension on and off the pitch, so it felt like a very important three points," said Warburton.

"We played very well against Fulham and came away with nothing. We did not hit the same heights this afternoon, but came away with three points.

"We could have scored two more goals at the end of the first half, with a header from Daryl (Murphy) and Jason on his right foot - it fell on his wrong foot, for him.

"There are lessons to be learned from this, of course, but the most important thing is that we go into the international break with a victory, following a poor run of results.

"We have to learn, but you only learn from your mistakes. We made a couple of mistakes early in this season and we are talking here about what we can do better and what we can improve on, but we are still in the top half of the table."the