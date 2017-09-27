Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Possible teams, history, referee and match betting

Sheffield United move on from their emphatic derby day success over Wednesday with in-form Wolves providing the opposition at Bramall Lane tonight.

A victory would take the Blades up to second in the Championship table.

THEY SAID IT

Chris Wilder: “We have to keep our feet on the ground after something like that (beating Sheffield Wednesday). But, being honest, I don’t think we’ll have ram it home. We’ve got a good dressing room that runs itself well and knows what is required.”

Wolves keeper John Ruddy: “More often than not in this league you have to match the application of the other teams. Without sounding dismissive of anyone else, I think the quality we’ve got in our team will shine through as long as we do the dirty work first."

POSSIBLE TEAMS

Jamie Murphy in action for Sheffield United the last time the Blades faced Wolves in 2014

Sheffield United: Jamal Blackman, Jack O’Connell, Jake Wright, Chris Basham, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Paul Coutts, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Leon Clarke, David Brooks

Wolves: John Ruddy, Danny Batth, Conor Coady, Roderick Miranda, Matt Doherty, Romain Saiss, Barry Douglas, Rúben Neves, Bright Enobakhare, Léo Bonatini, Diogo Jota.

HISTORY LESSON

This will be the first meeting between these two clubs since March 2014 when Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded their second victory of the season over Sheffield United with a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. Indeed, Wolves will travel north tonight searching for their third straight away win over United, having triumphed 3-1 in November 2008. Billy Sharp started that match for United while Neill Collins, who later moved to South Yorkshire, appeared for Wolves. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side enter this fixture unbeaten since August 19, when Cardiff City triumphed 2-1 at Molineux. Last weekend, 24 hours before United dispatched Sheffield Wednesday 4-2, they beat Barnsley thanks to a late Alfred N’Diaye goal.

REFEREE

Peter Bankes

Bankes was in charge when Sheffield United controversially had a late equaliser disallowed at Middlesbrough earlier this season although it was the Merseyside based official’s assistant, who is not on duty at Bramall Lane this evening, who made the call. Billy Smallwood and Steven Meredith will run the lines tonight.

BETTING

Sheffield Utd 15/8 Draw 9/4 Wolves 6/4

WORTH A PUNT?

David Brooks to score in a United win is 7/2