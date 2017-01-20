Sheffield United v Gillingham: The teams, the referee, the form, the betting, player to watch - it's all here

Sheffield United look to bounce back from their defeat at Walsall last weekend when they welcome Gillingham to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know on the match...

POSSIBLE TEAMS

Sheffield United: Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Jack O’Connell, Kieron Freeman, Daniel Lafferty, Paul Coutts, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Caolan Lavery, Billy Sharp

Gillingham: Stuart Nelson, Paul Konchesky, Ryan Jackson, Chris Herd, Max Ehmer, Josh Wright, Billy Knott, Scott Wagstaff, Elliott List

MORE GUIDE & BETTING

Bradley Dack's free-kick flies in past Simon Moore at Priestfield

Click here to compare how United and Gillingham have been performing, plus betting odds



HISTORY LESSON

This will be the 28th competitive meeting between Sheffield United and Gillingham with both teams boasting 10 victories apiece. The last draw involving these two League One rivals came at Bramall Lane last season. Chris Wilder’s side triumphed 2-1 at Priestfield earlier this term with Kieron Freeman and Billy Sharp both scoring in the second-half after Bradley Dack had earlier given Justin Edinburgh’s side the lead. Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty both made their debuts for United during that match after completing loan moves from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley respectively. Gillingham, however, have since changed their manager with Adrian Pennock replacing Justin Edinburgh at the helm.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bradley Dack: The 23-year-old has scored four goals this season, with one of those coming during Gillingham’s 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United at Priestfield in September. Born in Greenwich, Dack, a midfielder, was released by Charlton as a youngster.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Ben Toner: Toner, who is based in Lancashire, will be assisted by Declan Ford and Graeme Fyvie during tomorrow’s match at Bramall Lane while Richard Wild has been named as fourth official. Toner averages 3.2 cautions per game so far this season but booked five players during his last visit to Sheffield United’s home stadium.