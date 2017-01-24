Sheffield United v Fleetwood Town: The teams, the referee, the form, the odds and the player to watch - it's all here

Two games without a win is hardly a crisis but Sheffield United will be looking to quickly get back to winning ways in League One tonight when they welcome Fleetwood Town to Bramall Lane.

POSSIBLE TEAMS

Sheffield United: Simon Moore, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Kieron Freeman, Daniel Lafferty, Paul Coutts, John Fleck, Mark Duffy, Caolan Lavery, Billy Sharp.

Fleetwood Town: Alex Cairns, Amari’i Bell, Ashley Eastham, Cian Bolger, Ben Davies, Conor McLaughlin, Kyle Dempsey, Markus Schwabl, Bobby Grant, Wes Burns, Ashley Hunter.

FLEETWOOD PLAYER TO WATCH

Wes Burns: The 22-year-old Welshman scored five goals in 14 league appearances for Fleetwood Town during a loan spell at Highbury last season before joining Uwe Rosler’s side on a permanent basis from Bristol City earlier this month.

How the top half of the table looks

FORM GUIDE

Sheffield United: WWWWLD

Fleetwood Town: DDWWWW

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Robert Jones: From Merseyside, Jones will be overseeing his first match at Bramall Lane tonight having been promoted to Football League duties at the start of the present campaign. Jones, who averages 3.14 cautions per game this term, has sent-off two players since graduating from the National and Women’s Super Leagues.

HISTORY LESSON

Sheffield United and Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 when they met at Highbury earlier this season. David Ball edged Uwe Rosler’s side into a first-half lead against the run of play after Paul Coutts had earlier gone close. Only an excellent save from Chris Neal prevented Billy Sharp from equalising soon after and the Fleetwood goalkeeper also denied John Fleck after the break. But Ethan Ebanks-Landell ensured the the visitors, who climbed to fourth in the table as a result, secured a share of the spoils when he headed home Chris Hussey’s centre deep into added time. That result meant all of the previous three matches between these two clubs have finished all-square although United, now the league leaders, triumphed 3-0 at Bramall Lane last season.

