Sheffield United: USA skipper Cameron Carter-Vickers arrives at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan.

Carter-Vickers, the USA youth captain, was allowed to leave White Hart Lane following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and will spend the rest of the season in South Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old has made four appearances for the Premier League club since graduating from their academy and could make his debut for United against Derby County tomorrow.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, had outlined plans to unveil at least one new player before the meeting with Gary Rowett’s side during his pre-match media conference yesterday.

“We’re looking at hopefully one permanent and possibly some loans as well,” he said. “We’re just waiting on others clubs to do business first.”