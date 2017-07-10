Sheffield United transfer blow as target signs new deal at current club

Sheffield United's pursuit of Ricky Holmes has suffered a setback after the winger signed a new contract at Charlton Athletic.

The Blades have had two bids rejected for the 30-year-old so far this summer with Charlton boss Karl Robinson insisting he is not for sale.

Seemingly ending speculation about his future, Holmes has signed a new deal which could keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2020.

Robinson insisted Holmes - who scored 13 goals last season for the League One side - was as keen to remain with Charlton as much as the club was to keep him.

“The board were very clear, and I was clear to them, that Ricky Holmes was not for sale.” he said.

“He wanted to be here.

"I understood that there were worries about the rumours, but it was clear to see that he was happy, but it’s great news.

"I’m happy for him, for the club and for the fans, because they’ve got their man who they wanted to stay.

“We talk like a big club, so we have to act like it and this is a statement of intent.”

And Charlton CEO Katrien Meire echoed the sentiment, saying: “We are all very pleased that Ricky has signed a new contract with the club.

"There was interest from elsewhere but the signings we have made have been with promotion in mind which made it all the more important that we kept Ricky at the club.”