Sheffield United: 'Too early? They'd all love to swap places with us,' says Wilder

Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder has again accused managers who claim the Championship table means nothing at this stage of the season of duplicity.
But Wilder, whose side enter Tuesday's match against Fulham a place and two points behind leaders Wolves, insisted there is no danger of his players becoming complacent following their encouraging start to the new season.
“We’re not going to turn it down are we?” Wilder, speaking before Nuno Espírito Santo’s men regained top spot, said. “I’m not daft, I know it’s only November. I know there’s another 29 games or whatever to go. But they’d swap with us in a heartbeat. We are front-runners and we enjoy being front-runners. The players are so grounded it’s unbelievable.”