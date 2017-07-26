Sheffield United: This is how long it's been since the Blades last lost a match after Stoke City win

Have your say

Sheffield United's beat Stoke City 2-1 at Bramall Lane last night and Blades fans may be forgiven for forgetting what it's like to watch them lose.

David Brooks scored a last minute winner after Billy Sharp gave the hosts the lead after just nine minutes.

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri, who received a standing ovation from both sets of fans, equalised just after half time.

The victory prolongs United's superb pre-season form; registering wins over Rotherham, Chesterfield and Malaga.

Winning is becoming something of a habit for Chris Wilder's men who have now picked up 12 victories on the bounce since March.

And it feels like a lifetime ago since United last lost a game but, as these stats show, it has been an incredibly long time.

Sheffield United's 2-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town on January 24 was the last time Chris Wilder's men tasted defeat.

Since then, the Blades have picked up 18 wins, and drawn 4 games, scoring a mammoth 55 goals in the process.

According to bet365, this means it has been 182 days, 4,368 hours, 262,080 minutes and 15,724,800 seconds since the Blades last lost a game.

Wilder's side will be hoping their impressive run of form continues against Eastleigh on Friday.