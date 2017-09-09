Sheffield United: ‘The chance to play with Billy Sharp was a big draw’ says new signing ahead of Sunderland challenge

Clayton Donaldson is convinced he can form a prolific partnership with Billy Sharp after joining Sheffield United on transfer deadline day.

The former Birmingham City centre-forward will make first appearance for Chris Wilder’s side at Sunderland this afternoon as the visitors look to continue their impressive start to the Championship campaign.

Sharp enters the match having scored 34 times in his last 55 appearances; a record Donaldson admitted meant the opportunity of playing for Wilder was not the only thing which lured him to Bramall Lane.

“You mention Billy, and you know he is a goalscorer,” he said. “A real proper threat. If I can get the opportunity to play alongside him, I think that will make us even stronger.”

Donaldson, aged 33, spent three years at St Andrews after arriving from Brentford in 2014. Capped 10 times by Jamaica, he previously worked under Wilder during the United manager’s spell in charge of Halifax Town.

“Chris was the manager there and I got on well with him,” Donaldson said. “I liked him, he’s a good man-manager.

Clayton Donaldson joined Shefield United on transfer deadline day: Sportimage

“He has tried to reach out to me a few times, to sign me, but it just wasn’t the right team or place, at that time. When I spoke to him this time, I was definitely up for the challenge.”

“I just want to bring my experience here,” he added. “I have been around the Championship for a few years now. If I can help with a few goals, and hope my presence can help the lads achieve what they want to achieve.

“I know what the Championship is all about, and what can be achieved if you approach it right. I like to get in behind and bring a bit of pace.”