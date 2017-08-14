Sheffield United: Striker 'rejects move to League Two side Mansfield Town'

Sheffield United striker James Hanson has reportedly rejected the chance to move to League Two side Mansfield Town.

The Mansfield Chad today reported that the Stags, managed by ex-Millers boss Steve Evans, were ready to splash a club-record fee to bring Hanson to the One Call Stadium.

But the 29-year-old, who only joined United in the January transfer window, is understood to have turned down the move after talks with Blades boss Chris Wilder over the weekend.

Evans said: “It looked like we were not going to get our main target on Sunday night and it was confirmed to me this morning.

"But I am very happy to go with any of the others. The bid was accepted but the player does not want to play in League Two from the Championship. As I’ve always said, I have to respect it. I don’t always agree with it as I think you have to go and play football, but I am sure the lad concerned will have different options, certainly in League One.

"The chairman was happy to pay the money it was going to take to get him out of his club. “But I spoke to his manager this morning and he said he had a long chat with the lad over the weekend and he just doesn’t want to go and play League Two. So we carry on with our business as normal.”

Hanson has scored one goal in ten starts for United after joining from Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. He went off injured in United's Carabao Cup win over Walsall last Wednesday.