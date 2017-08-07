Sheffield United: Skipper Billy Sharp sets himself a goal target after netting winner in Championship opener

He ended last season’s historic title-winning campaign as the highest scorer in English football, and Billy Sharp has no intention of giving up the goals now Sheffield United are in the Championship.

“I try and score 20 every year,” the Blades skipper revealed after opening his account in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford, “and if I don’t get there this season then I’ll be disappointed.

“If I stay fit and play 40-plus games, I believe I will score 20 and if I can, then it’ll help this club massively.

“I got off the mark against Brentford and a few more will do nicely for me and the team.”

Of Sharp’s 203 career goals, 79 have been scored in the Championship - at a rate of around one every three games - and after firing 30 last season to help his boyhood club to the League One title, the 31-year-old insisted: “I know I’m capable of playing in the Championship and scoring goals.

“It’s about getting myself in the right areas, and the lads will create chances for me to get on the end of.”

Sharp linked up with another experienced striker, Leon Clarke, to head home the winner against Dean Smith’s impressive Brentford side. Clarke, below, a veteran of the Championship with clubs including Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday, has over 200 second-tier appearances on his CV and Sharp added: “We have the experience between us.

“We know it’ll be harder than last season, of course, but at the back end of last season we started to develop a very good partnership - Leon looked like he was going to score every time he played, and so did I.

“So hopefully, we can stay fit and the boys behind us can push us because we have five or six good strikers at the club who can score goals, and we’ll need that all the way through the season - and from all over the pitch, like we had last year.”

Chris Wilder, the United manager, may rest his skipper for tomorrow night’s EFL Cup clash at home to Walsall. David Brooks and Mark Duffy could also feature, while young goalkeeper Jake Eastwood could make his senior debut despite Jamal Blackman impressing on his Blades debut against Brentford.

“Jamal did well but that’s why we brought him here,” Wilder said.

“He’ll push and we want that all the way through, people pushing each other.”

On beating Smith’s men, Wilder added: “Brentford are very technical. Perhaps the most technical side in the division. They caused us some problems but we did for them as well. It was tough because they’ve been together a while now, have built and bought well.”

Meanwhile, United’s U23 side will kick off their season next Monday when they travel to Ashton Gate to play Bristol City (7pm).

Travis Binnion’s men play their first game on home soil, at Stocksbridge Park Steels’ Bracken Moor ground, the following Monday against Cardiff (2pm).

United’s youngsters face city rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday, November 7 (7pm) with the return fixture at Bramall Lane on Monday, February 5 2018.

Five of United’s U23 home league games are scheduled to be played at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, the Blades’ U18s begin the defence of their league and play-off title later this month. They travel to Millwall on August 19 (3pm). Their derbies against Wednesday are on October 28 (away) and January 27 (at the SteelPhalt Academy).