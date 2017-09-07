Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp in frame for Championship award

Billy Sharp's impressive start to the season has seen the Sheffield United striker nominated for the Championship's Player of the Month award for August.

Sharp continued the form that helped United earn promotion back to the second tier last season by firing in four goals in five games in the first month of the campaign.

Billy Sharp scores on the opening day against Brentford

The 31 year old scored the winner on the opening day against Brentford and then again in the South Yorkshire derby victory over Barnsley.

Then, at the end of the month, Sharp's brace helped United to an excellent victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane, where all of his goals have come this season, so far.

Sharp goes up against Cardiff City's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Ipswich Town's Martyn Waghorn and Preston defender Darnell Fisher.

The winner will be announced on Friday.