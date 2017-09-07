Sheffield United: Simon Moore was ready to grit his teeth and defy injury

Simon Moore could have played through the pain barrier at the start of the Championship campaign, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told The Star, but underwent an operation to avoid spending a more prolonged period on the sidelines.

The goalkeeper has yet to make an appearance this season after suffering an injury during July’s friendly against Rotherham, with on-loan youngster Jamal Blackman taking his place between the posts.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder takes his team to Sunderland this weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite undergoing an operation to repair the damage, Wilder has revealed that coaching staff initially considered alternative forms of treatment before recommending a surgical procedure instead.

“It’s an issue in the back of Simon’s knee,” Wilder explained. “It’s a bit of floating bone. He could have left it but at any time, it could have flared up again and caused double the amount of trouble. We just thought, for his age, it’s best he gets it cleared-up straight away.

“There’s no point in messing about. It was better just to get it done.”

Moore, aged 27, played a key role in last term’s League One title-winning triumph after moving to Bramall Lane from Cardiff City. Although he could return to action later this month, Blackman’s recent contributions mean Moore is unlikely to immediately regain a starting role.

Jamal Blackman has performed well since arriving from Premier League champions Chelsea

The 23-year-old from Chelsea has conceded only four goals in his first five appearances for United, who are preparing for this weekend’s visit to Sunderland fifth in the table. Unless Blackman’s performance levels dramatically deteriorate, Wilder is expected to ease Moore back into action rather than hand him an instant recall.