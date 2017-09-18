Sheffield United: Simon Moore makes Blades return as 10-man U23s lose to Millwall

Simon Moore made his first appearance in almost two months this afternoon for Sheffield United's U23s.

Although Travis Binnion's side were beaten 1-0 at home to their Millwall counterparts, Moore's return will have handed the watching Chris Wilder and his coaching staff a boost ahead of Sunday's Steel City derby against Wednesday.

Moore, who helped United win the League One title last term, damaged his knee in an innocuous-looking incident in a pre-season friendly at Rotherham United back in July. He later had an operation to 'clean up' floating bone around the area, and Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman has deputised admirably as United's No.1 in the Championship.

Again Millwall's youngsters, Moore made three impressive saves and was perhaps a little unlucky to be beaten, when Kristian Brymora's slightly scuffed effort hit his right hand post and rebounded in. Moore had earlier denied Kris Twardek and Danny McNamara in the first half, and parried away a well-struck Harry Donovan in the second half. Millwall hit the woodwork four times in the game.

A strong United side, captained by Deadline Day signing Ben Heneghan and also including Samir Carruthers and Nathan Thomas, enjoyed much of the possession in the first half and could have levelled with six minutes remaining when the ball broke to defender Sam Graham around eight yards out - but the defender's shot ended up in The Kop. Millwall substitute Isaac Olaofe then somehow smashed against the bar in the last minute, after a cut-back had taken Moore out of the game.

Blades substitute Regan Slater was then showed a straight red card in injury time after a committed challenge on Millwall skipper Paul Rooney.

Sheffield United: Moore, Bennett (Greaves, 84), Graham, Heneghan (capt), Norrington-Davies, Thomas, Gilmour, Doherty (Cantrill, 66) Carruthers (Slater, 66), Hallam, Parkhouse. Not used: Ferguson, Dewhurst.

Millwall: King, McNamara, Mbulu, Rooney (capt), Chesmain, Donovan, Thompson, Brymora (Olaofe, 70), Twardek, Romeo, White. Not used: Sandford, Hanson, Wicks, Debrah.