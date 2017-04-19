Sheffield United showed why they are League One champions against Bradford, admits Stuart McCall

Stuart McCall believes his old side Sheffield United showed exactly why they are the League One champions by beating his Bradford City side on Monday.

The former Scottish international appeared over 70 times for United in his playing career, before forging a career in management.

Bradford remain in the hunt for promotion, but missed the chance to make a huge push for second place when United beat them 3-0 on Monday.

Leon Clarke scored a brace, his sixth goal in five games, and Billy Sharp ended his own mini-drought of seven games without netting by grabbing the other.

And McCall admitted: “It was challenging. I think Sheffield United showed why they are champions.

“They’ve got the best squad, the best team and if they are playing at the top of their game, they can do that to sides.

“Maybe we didn’t go with the right system. We wanted to play three up against them. I just didn’t think we could trust two centre halves against Billy Sharp and A N Other.

“We put an extra one at the back and matched up systems. But I think the game was won and lost in both penalty boxes.

“They were clinical, when you’ve got Leon Clarke and Billy who’ve both done it at the top. They showed why they are top. When you come up against the best team, you need to be on top of your game and a few of us weren’t.

“It can’t detract from what our aim is. Congratulations to them on winning the league but we’ve got our own agenda. We can’t let a poor 45 minutes detract from what our aims are. But the bottom line is, we’ve been beaten by the best side in the league.”