Sheffield United: Should this player start against Sheffield Wednesday?

David Brooks hopes he has convinced Chris Wilder to name him in Sheffield United’s team for Sunday’s Steel City derby.

The Wales under-21 international impressed on his full league debut against Norwich City last weekend and, with doubts surrounding the availability of Billy Sharp, Leon Clarke and Clayton Donaldson, is in line to start this weekend’s match at Hillsborough.

David Brooks has impressed since joining the first team squad: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Obviously we’ve got Sheffield Wednesday coming up and that doesn’t need hyping,” Brooks said. “All the team knows, we all want to win. You can take every game as it comes, I thought I did well (against Norwich) and hopefully I’ve put myself into contention to play again.”

United, who were last night waiting to learn if the FA plan to charge Paul Coutts after reviewing an off-the-ball incident during their defeat by Daniel Farke’s side, began preparing for the visit to Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

With five attackers either ruled-out or struggling to declare themselves available for selection, Brooks’ emergence could prove especially timely for Wilder and his staff.

“I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to, to be honest,” the 20-year-old said. “Really, I don’t mind at all.

Chris Wilder takes his team to Hillsborough on Sunday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I can play behind the striker or out wide, wherever he sees fit is fine by me. Whatever helps the team the most. There’s benefits to every position.”