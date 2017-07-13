Sheffield United set for big cash windfall as reports say Manchester City are to pay Tottenham Hotspur £50M for Kyle Walker

Sheffield United are set for a major cash boost after it was reported that Kyle Walker is on his way to Manchester City for a fee of £50 million.

The transfer would make the Sharrow-born England international the join most expensive defender in world football after Paris Saint-Germain paid the same amount for david Luiz.

Kyle Walker is set to become the joint most most expensive defender in world football

The Blades set a clause in the contract which took Walker from Bramall Lane in 2009, that would see United take a percentage of any sell-on fee - believed to be 10%.

According to the Telegraph, Walker's move to the Etihad is imminent with Manchester City finally agreeing to meet the asking price set by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy having originally been reluctant to go above £40m.

City yesterday missed out on signing Dani Alves after the former Barcelona defender who worked with Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp, decided against a move to Manchster, instead joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Walker is a boyhood Sheffield United fan and said in an interview earlier this year that before he retires he wants to play in the Premier League with the Blades.

England international Kyle Walker was born and raised in the Sharrow area of Sheffield

"Hopefully one day I'll get to play for Sheffield United in the Premier League, hopefully that's a dream that can come true," Walker, who has won 23 England caps, said. "They put a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can finish my career there, just to say thank you."