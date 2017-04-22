Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers will be a big-time next season, Chris Wilder predicts

Chris Wilder has predicted Samir Carruthers will be a “big player” for Sheffield United next season as the midfielder prepares to face his former club MK Dons.

Carruthers returns to Stadium mk for the first time since agreeing a three-and-a-half year contract with the League One champions when they face Robbie Neilson’s side this afternoon.

Samir Carruthers returns to MK Dons today: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Despite making only two starts following his move north in January, Wilder said: “Samir’s going to have a big pre-season, he’s going to be a big player for us and he’s really lit the place up at times. He’s shown glimpses of what he’s all about. But is there more to come? Definitely.

“We’ll give him the tools and the opportunities, then it’s up to him. He’s a really good kid and, technically, an outstanding footballer.”

Carruthers, aged 24, is among a number of United players Wilder believes are “definitely capable” of competing at Championship level following the club’s promotion-winning campaign. Fourteen points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers with only two matches remaining, United travel to Buckinghamshire unbeaten in 15 outings and hoping to record a sixth straight victory.

Insisting that Carruthers will reap the benefits of his notoriously demanding methods, Wilder said: “I need to get him up to speed. It’s been a difficult one for him. If you speak to him, he’ll tell you that we train at a different intensity to his last club; albeit not under the manager (Robbie Neilson) who is in there now.

Samir Carruthers can perform in the Championship, Chris Wilder says: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We’ve not been able to bash him on the training ground because he’s been involved in every game. You never know what period of the game he’s going to go out there so I can’t run the legs off him Monday to Friday. We’ve had to be quite careful.”