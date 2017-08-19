Sheffield United’s version of Diego Maradona

Have your say

On this day 39 years ago, Alex Sabella made his debut for Sheffield United in a 2–1 defeat against Leyton Orient.

It was famously said at the time that United had really wanted superstar Diego ‘Hand of God’ Maradona, but he was just a bit too pricey.

Instead, they signed Sabella for what seemed a bargain at £160,000.

After two years, 76 performances and just eight league goals, he moved on.

He was flogged to Leeds United for £400,000 - where he failed to live up to his potential.

In 2011, Sabella, now aged 62, was appointed as the coach of the Argentine national side, coaching them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final against Germany, where they lost 1–0 in extra time.