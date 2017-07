On this day in history:

July, 1902: Bramall Lane in Sheffield became England’s seventh Test cricket ground when it staged the third match between England and Australia.

The tourists’ Clem Hill (who played 49 Test matches as a specialist batsman between 1896 and 1912 ) scored the only century on the ground, which was never used again for a Test.

Sadly, Sheffield United's ground didn't see a cricketing victory.

Australia won by 143 runs.