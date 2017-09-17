Sheffield United's David Brooks targets derby day date with Sheffield Wednesday

David Brooks hopes he has done enough to earn himself a starting role against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.

The Sheffield United attacker made his full league debut during Saturday’s meeting with Norwich City and, despite failing to prevent Chris Wilder’s team suffering a rare home defeat, impressed alongside Ched Evans.

“Obviously we’ve got Sheffield Wednesday coming up and that doesn’t need hyping,” Brooks said. “All the team knows, we all want to win. You can take every game as it comes, I thought I did well and hopefully I’ve put myself into contention to play again.”

“I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to,” he added. “Really, I don’t mind.”