Sheffield United's David Brooks earns first full international call-up

David Brooks' impressive form for Sheffield United has seen the Blades forward called into the Wales squad for the first time.

The 20 year-old made his full league debut last week against Norwich City and followed that up with an incredible performance in United's 4-2 derby hammering of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Brooks spent the summer with England's successful Toulon Tournament squad where he was named as the competition's best player, however he switched allegiances to Wales last month and was called into their under 21 set-up.

Having scored against Switzerland in the Welsh side's 3-0 win, Brooks' performances for club and country have been enough for Chris Coleman to give the skilful attacker an immediate promotion to the full squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Born in Warrington, Brooks qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Wales take on Georgia in Tbilisi next Friday before what could be a winner takes all showdown with the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff the following Monday.

Coleman's side are currently second in Group D, four points behind leaders Serbia and a point ahead of the Republic. Second place finishers in the group could earn a place in the play-offs to secure qualification to next summer's World Cup in Russia.