Sheffield United’s 5-4 defeat to Fulham was crazy, say rival managers

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insisted he was proud of his players despite defeat by Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Leon Clarke and Ryan Sessegnon both scored hat-tricks as a match, which Wilder and his counterpart Slaviša Jokanović labelled “crazy”, finished 5-4 in the visitors’ favour.

Despite acknowledging United had contributed to their own downfall with lax defending, Wilder had no such concerns about the attitude his team showed as, after taking an early lead, they fought back from three goals down to nearly snatch a draw.

“If people come here and get a result, like Fulham have done, they’re going to have to earn it,” Wilder, whose side slip to third in the Championship table, said. “Too many times in the past, people have arrived in the car park, gone into a nice dressing room and then returned home with the points saying ‘thank you very much.’ That doesn’t happen now. “Conceding five at home isn’t nice but we aren’t a group that goes out the back door.”

Clarke ensured United made the perfect start when he pounced from close range before Sheyi Ojo scored his first of two following a sliced back pass. Sessegnon edged the visitors in front before Clarke cancelled-out their lead. Sessegnon hit the target either side of another Ojo effort before Samir Carruthers and Leon Clarke set-up a grandstand finish.

Jokanović, the Fulham manager, also described the match as “bizarre” and, despite insisting the visitors’ could have won by a greater margin, predicted United will maintain a promotion challenge.

“They are strong, confident and tried hard” he said. “They came up from League One last year but are one of the top and strongest teams in this division. We made things complicated at times but they always compete.”