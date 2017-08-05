Sheffield United: Rival manager praises Billy Sharp's clinical streak after victory over Brentford

Dean Smith, the Brentford manager, thought his side deserved more from today's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Billy Sharp scored the only goal of the game from Leon Clarke's cross, and the duo almost combined again but goalkeeper Dan Bentley saved comfortably.

United had two goals disallowed for off-side from Clarke and Sharp while Bees striker Lasse Vibe also had one ruled-out.

Vibe and debutant Neal Maupay had chances to grab a late point for the visitors but were denied by Kieron Freeman and Jamal Blackman in goal.

And Bees boss Dean Smith said: "A disappointing result, probably not what our performance deserved. I thought first half was a bit of a nothing game, it looked a little bit slow and the pitch slowed up.

"We didn't move the ball as quick as we normally do and I don't think they did either. There wasn't a lot of goalmouth action in the first half. I thought we had a couple of good chances. Billy Sharp's had one chance and scored but that's what he does.

"We had some really good chances in the second half but we didn't take them. We had some balls into the box. Neal Maupay's took the goalkeeper on and he recovered to make a really good save, we hit the bar and missed two headers. As I say, disappointed with the result."