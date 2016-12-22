Sheffield United: Rival boss appears to boost Blades’ hopes of keeping Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Sheffield United’s hopes of retaining Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s services have been boosted following Paul Lambert’s admission that the centre-half will not be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers unless he is guaranteed a first team place.

Ebanks-Landell is scheduled to resume training with Chris Wilder’s side tomorrow after returning to Molineux earlier this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert

Sources close to Bramall Lane last night revealed the 24-year-old was always scheduled to be assessed by the Championship club’s coaching staff midway through his season long agreement with United. Although Lambert has been impressed by Ebanks-Landell’s “demeanour” and “attitude” since moving to Bramall Lane, his insistance that Richard Stearman will not leave Wolves next month is viewed as a positive sign by United’s hierarchy.

Responding to claims he is set to cull the squad he inherited from Walter Zenga earlier this term, Lambert said: “I just find that bizarre. With Stearman, for instance, I spoke with him this morning and said I don’t know if you’ve read that and I don’t know where it’s come from because, one, you’re playing for me and two, you’re playing well.”

Ebanks-Landell is set to make his 18th appearance for United against Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day.