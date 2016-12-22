Sheffield United: Rival boss appears to boost Blades’ hopes of keeping Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Sheffield United’s hopes of retaining Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s services have been boosted following Paul Lambert’s admission that the centre-half will not be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers unless he is guaranteed a first team place.
Ebanks-Landell is scheduled to resume training with Chris Wilder’s side tomorrow after returning to Molineux earlier this week.
Sources close to Bramall Lane last night revealed the 24-year-old was always scheduled to be assessed by the Championship club’s coaching staff midway through his season long agreement with United. Although Lambert has been impressed by Ebanks-Landell’s “demeanour” and “attitude” since moving to Bramall Lane, his insistance that Richard Stearman will not leave Wolves next month is viewed as a positive sign by United’s hierarchy.
Responding to claims he is set to cull the squad he inherited from Walter Zenga earlier this term, Lambert said: “I just find that bizarre. With Stearman, for instance, I spoke with him this morning and said I don’t know if you’ve read that and I don’t know where it’s come from because, one, you’re playing for me and two, you’re playing well.”
Ebanks-Landell is set to make his 18th appearance for United against Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day.