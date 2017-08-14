Sheffield United remain interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender

Sheffield United will consider making a second approach for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady later this week.

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo’s insistence the 24-year-old is not for sale, The Star understands United believe they stand a genuine chance of securing his services before the end of the transfer window.

That, combined with the fact Coady has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Molineux, means Chris Wilder’s side are likely to press ahead with their attempts to sign the former Liverpool and Huddersfield Town centre-half.

United lodged an undisclosed bid with their Championship rivals before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Walsall but Espirito Santo later confirmed that had been rejected “out of hand.”

Despite making slow progress in their pursuits of Coady, Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan and Southend captain Ryan Leonard, Wilder is convinced the start of the new Premier League season will kick-start the market.

“The Premier League dictates the majority of what happens in the Championship,” he said. “They’ll know their teams and if they want to make adjustments, to let people go to try and bring some in.”

“We can’t and don’t just mark one person down on paper but I think the Premier league starting will help things along,” he added.

“The same as the season starting too. People know what they want, what their squads are and where they need strengthening.

“They also realise that they might have to sacrifice someone to do that.”

United, who lost at Middlesbrough last weekend, return to action when they visit Cardiff City tomorrow night.

Four of their seven summer signings, including Richard Stearman and Jamal Blackman, featured at the Riverside as they were controversially beaten by opponents who have spent around £40m overhauling their squad since being relegated from the too-flight.

“We have a pot and we have to maximise that budget,” Wilder said. “I think that’s the skill of our recruitment, to get the maximum out of the budget. A couple of clubs did that last year, getting some decent loans in, and it certainly improves you.”