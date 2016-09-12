Sheffield United: Potential signings Chris Burke and Reece Brown to turn out for Blades

Sheffield United are monitoring Chris Burke and Reece Brown as manager Chris Wilder presses ahead with his overhaul of Bramall Lane’s first team squad.

Former Rangers winger Burke is without a club after being released by Nottingham Forest earlier this year. Brown is also a free agent following recent spells with Barnsley and Bury. Both could feature during tomorrow’s Professional Development League fixture against Coventry City at Stocksbridge.

Reece Brown in action for Bury against Sheffield United last season

“We’ve got a couple of boys who might be playing in that one,” Wilder confirmed. “Burkey and Reece Brown. They might be involved. We’re still looking because we’re still maybe a wide player short and also a little bit low on cover for Kieron (Freeman). So we’ll see how it goes.”

Burke, 32, and 24-year old defender Brown both trained with United before the weekend’s victory at AFC Wimbledon. Goals from Mark Duffy, Billy Sharp and Matt Done catapulted the visitors to their third straight win ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Peterborough.

Despite signing 12 new players since taking charge of United in May, Wilder added: “We knew they were free agents. The squad looks quite healthy but we’ll always keep looking and trying to improve.”

Caolan Lavery, previously of Sheffield Wednesday, is also set to start the match at the Look Local Stadium after completing a mini pre-season programme. Wilder, who plans to hand the centre-forward his senior United debut against Grant McCann’s side, revealed midfielder Chris Basham could be a doubt for that game after injuring his hip during the 3-2 triumph over last term’s League Two play-off champions.

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder celebrates with Billy Sharp after the 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday

“Chris flexed the joint and couldn’t really move,” Wilder said. “He couldn’t really move at half-time and, in a sense, it probably came at the worst possible time for him. We’ll assess things and see how he is. Then, we’ll take it from there but I thought Fleckly (John Fleck) who came on for him did ever so well.”