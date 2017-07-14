Sheffield United Postcard from Marbella: Turn your trip into a soap opera

Sheffield United supporters making their way to Coin for tonight's friendly against Malaga might like to arrive early for the meeting with Michel's side.

Not because the town set to stage the game rivals Puerto Banus or Marbella for nightflife. Located around 20 miles west of the Andalusian capital, visitors are more likely to see local artisans honing their ceramics skills than dancing on tables or working their way through a goldfish bowl filled to the brim with some garish cocktail.

Marcus (Marcoos) Tandy may or may not be going to watch Sheffield United tonight

But Coin, for those old enough to remember it, was also the home of now defunct soap opera Eldorado. And, so I've been told, the set which was built before filming began still remains. (A short walk away from the football ground, apparently, but don't hold me to that).

So who knows, you might spot Olive King, Joy or Pilar milling around in the crowd? And, if a Ford Probe pulls into the car park before kick-off, we know it's game on.

Teletext Holidays – the proud sponsors of Sheffield United FC - has been providing great value holidays for over 25 years to British holidaymakers. Whether it’s a beach holiday, cruise, city break, luxurious long haul or UK getaway, Teletext Holidays offers a vast range of options at affordable prices. Customers can search for their holiday online and simply call up to book. Teletext Holiday’s customer service team are available to personalise trips, add extras and tweak until customers have their perfect holiday. Visit teletextholidays.co.uk for inspiration for your next holiday.