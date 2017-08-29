Sheffield United: Paul Coutts salutes support from Blades fans after Derby win

Midfielder Paul Coutts paid tribute to Sheffield United’s supporters for helping them over the line in Saturday’s victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane.

An impressive United display saw them prevail 3-1 over the Rams, and secure their third victory in three home league games since winning the League One title last season.

A brace from skipper Billy Sharp, either side of a comical own-goal from Derby midfielder Johnny Russell, sent United fifth in the embryonic Championship table despite visiting substitute Craig Bryson’s header reduced the deficit to 2-1 in seven minutes of injury time.

And Coutts, the former Rams midfielder, said: “The support is massive for us; at home and when we travel because we take great numbers.

“They sensed it when Derby were creating a bit of pressure and they sung us in.

“There’s a great buzz about the place at the moment and it’s up to us to keep that going.”

Under boss Chris Wilder, United have not tasted defeat in the league at Bramall Lane since January and have won their nine games since that 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood. The club record is 11 home league wins on the bounce, set between April and November in 1960.

“We had a terrific home record last season and it’s important that we carry that on,” Coutts added.

“The pressure isn’t off us. If you meet the gaffer, you’ll know the pressure is always on us to perform. He doesn’t like losing, and neither do we.”