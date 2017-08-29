Sheffield United: Paul Coutts reveals Blades’ gauge for success this season

Paul Coutts reckons Sheffield United will have a clearer idea of their ambitions for the 2017/18 Championship season at the end of September, despite insisting Chris Wilder has not set a solid target for his side this term.

United, who stormed to the League One title last season with 100 points, sit fifth in the formative Championship table after three home wins, and two away defeats, in their five league games to date.

Their latest success was without doubt their most impressive; a 3-1 victory over big-spending Derby County, who finished 15 places above them last term, on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

And while Coutts acknowledges United will not always see as much of the ball as they did when dominating games in the division below, he insists the victory over his former employers was well deserved: “The game was pretty much all in their half, to be fair,” the Scot said.

“We could have got more. The first goals were gifts but that’s what happens when you put teams under pressure.

“We had a lot of the ball last season and, obviously, this season we don’t get as much. So we have to work hard to get it back.

“We came into the season with a lot of confidence but the division is tough, every game is tough.

“We’ve done quite well but we’re disappointed not to have taken any points away from home. We could have more points.

“But it was important to get the season off to a good start. If it had been slow, it would have been even tougher. The next block of games are going to be important because people always say see where you are after 10 games. We don’t really set targets, not publicly anyway. We’re just take it bit by bit and see where things take us.”

After the international break, United return to action away at Sunderland on September 9 and a difficult month also sees them travel to Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, between home clashes with Norwich and free-spending Wolves.

Coutts is one of several members of Wilder’s squad with experience of the Championship, having played 115 games - equating to almost 40 per cent of his career - in English football’s second tier.

“The tempo is high and there are a lot of good athletes,” the midfielder said, when asked to assess the differences between League One and the Championship.

“But everybody is good on the ball. So it’s definitely a step up. The game is definitely played at a quicker pace though. That’s the biggest thing.”