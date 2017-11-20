Sheffield United pair told to take up challenge after Coutts horror injury

John Lundstram and Samir Carruthers have been challenged to prove Sheffield United can maintain a promotion challenge without Paul Coutts, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a horrific leg injury.

The Scot was scheduled to undergo surgery over the weekend to repair the tibia he fractured against Burton Albion three days ago.

Sheffield United's Paul Coutts lies injured after a serious leg injury during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Pirelli Stadium, Burton.

Despite admitting the loss of their midfield playmaker could force United to change system when Fulham visit Bramall Lane tomorrow, Wilder acknowledged Coutts’ absence means Lundstram and Carruthers, who met with coaching staff ahead of the trip to Staffordshire, have been presented with a chance to cement places in his starting eleven.

“John and Sammy are the obvious choices,” Wilder said. “Sammy has been in this week and he wants to know what’s happening.

“I told him ‘you’re part of a group that’s winning games of football, you’ve got to keep working hard to fight your way in and something will happen where it opens up.’

“It might open up for John. It might open up for Sammy. We might have a slight change of shape.”

Although both Lundstram and Carruthers have enjoyed limited opportunities this term, Wilder added that they were added to the squad for a reason: “We brought John in to be a good player for us and the same goes for Sammy.”

Coutts, a mainstay of the squad which lifted the League One title last season and has climbed to second in the Championship this term, left the pitch on a stretcher during the 3-1 win over Albion.

Asked if United’s emphasis on camaraderie and team spirit means Coutts’ plight will be felt even more acutely behind the scenes at Bramall Lane, Wilder said: “Absolutely 100 per cent. We’ve lost a popular player and we’ll have to get over it. Others have to deal with it too.

“You could see as soon as it happened, players going over. They knew it wasn’t a great situation. The players needed lifting at half-time. Other teams fall flat and feel sorry for themselves. But they were prepared to get themselves going again. I told them, unfortunately, these things happen.”