Sheffield United not giving up on deadline day target just yet

Sheffield United will decide whether or not to resurrect their interest in Devante Cole after analysing why his proposed transfer to Bramall Lane collapsed on deadline day.

Cole, the Fleetwood Town centre-forward, appeared destined to complete a move to South Yorkshire last week only for talks between Chris Wilder’s side and the League One club to unexpectedly break down hours before the player was scheduled to undergo a medical.

Wilder blamed “other people within the industry” for denying the 22-year-old a move. United are expected to scrutinse the reasons behind their failure to land Cole ahead of Saturday’s visit to Sunderland and, depending upon the outcome of that review, could launch a fresh bid for his services in January.

The Star understands discussions with Town were still continuing during the final few moments of the window, which explains why Clayton Donaldson’s arrival in South Yorkshire was not officially announced until after the 11pm cut-off point.

Wilder had hoped to unveil both after learning Caolan Lavery could be out for up to eight weeks after suffering multiple facial fractures during United’s recent victory over Derby County.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international has undergone two operations to repair the damage since being taken to hospital following an accidental collision with Jonas Olsson.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that United have continued to monitor Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes despite the striker’s decision to sign a new contract at The Valley earlier this summer.

A member of Wilder’s coaching staff watched the 30-year-old impress during the Londoners’ trip to Rotherham last month, prompting speculation United could make a fresh approach if Karl Robinson’s team suffers a dip in form over the Christmas period.

Holmes is known to have been keen on the idea of joining United following their promotion celebrations in May but agreed a new deal at The Valley when the two clubs failed to agree a fee.